Why Msolla is hopeful of a better Yanga SC in Premier League second round

Timu ya Wananchi are the only unbeaten side and the chairman is confident good times await them when the competition will resume

Young Africans (Yanga SC) chairman Mshindo Msolla is confident the team will be stronger in the second round of the Mainland .

Yanga hit the half-way mark unbeaten, a record only they enjoy, and Msolla has explained why he thinks the upcoming final round would even be better for them.

“Speaking with experience as a coach, I think the final round is going to be better because coach Cedric Kaze came when the first round was almost heading to the final mark and managed to do even better,” Msolla told Mwanaspoti.

“For now, the coach has fully understood the team and the players have also understood the coach and how he wants them to play. We will have the best team that is solid and is ready to play like a unit especially after the Chan break.

“As the administrators of the club, we are very happy on what the coaches, led by Kaze are doing and also we are satisfied with what the players have shown in the 17 matches that they have played.”

The official also lauded the support extended to them by the sponsors' GSM who played a key role in the acquisition of new stars.

Peter Mauya, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Farid Musa, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Yacouba Sogne, Michael Sarpong and Carlinhos – although he has been battling an injury recently - are the new players who have had a great impact on the team.

“As one of the officials, I must accept that we must appreciate GSM for three things; the fact they accepted to sign players for this team is the main reason why we have such a quality squad,” he concluded.

“When we let go of a number of players, some felt we were doing away with a good team but the arrival of new ones has shown that we were right to make that decision.

“They have facilitated us to have the players in the best camp and have the best training facilities. This has made our players calm and to focus on producing results on the pitch.

“GSM have motivated the players and for that reason, they play hard knowing that something huge awaits them if they win a particular match.

“Our fans have also supported the team whenever they go for matches. Even if Yanga are playing away, you would see that 80% of the fans are for Yanga.”

From the 17 games, Yanga have won 13 and the rest ended in draws as they sit at the top with 43 points.