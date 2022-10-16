Why was Klopp shown a red card in Liverpool vs Man City? Reds boss left fuming on the touchline

Jurgen Klopp saw red during Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City, with the German coach losing his cool on the touchline.

German coach lost his cool

Ranted at officials following challenge on Salah

Was sent to the stands

WHAT HAPPENED? A thrilling encounter at Anfield saw City have a goal disallowed before Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock. The Egyptian forward then tangled with Bernardo Silva as the Reds sought to see the game out and was of the opinion that he should have been awarded a free-kick.

WHY WAS KLOPP SHOWN A RED CARD? The Liverpool boss also believed that his side should have been given a free-kick, with the assistant referee closest to the incident given an earful as he made his way back up the touchline. Klopp’s reaction was passionate, but uncalled for and he was subsequently sent to the stands by Anthony Taylor and only emerged again at the final whistle.

