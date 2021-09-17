Why Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama needs to shake off penalty miss

Amakhosi have not made the greatest of starts to the season, having won only one of four matches in league and cup, losing one and drawing two

Probably what Kaizer Chiefs need more than anything else right now is a prolific, or at least a reliable, goal scorer.

It should be noted that two of Chiefs' defeats this season were against SA's best team, Mamelodi Sundowns. And they were unfortunate to lose on penalties in the MTN8, while in the 0-2 league loss last week, the Glamour Boys could well have gotten a result had they been more clinical.

It was Samir Nurkovic who was especially wasteful against Downs, while in the previous game, Khama Billiat missed a hat-trick of chances against Baroka FC, although it did not prove too costly that time as Chiefs still managed a 2-1 win.

Making his way back from injury, Manyama came off the bench last weekend against the Brazilians and should have been on the score-sheet himself, but missed a penalty.

His coach, Stuart Baxter, admitted after the game that he would not have recommended Manyama taking the spot kick.

However, on the flip side, it showed the player's desire and hunger to open his scoring account, and it also showed bravery - that he's okay with shouldering the goal-scoring burden. Which is what Chiefs are crying out for right now.

With Billiat yet to recapture his Sundowns form at Chiefs and with Nurkovic, having struggled last season and this campaign, to replicate the free-scoring prowess he showed in his first campaign in South Africa, Chiefs are badly in need of a reliable goal-getter.

Even more so when considering the years-long barren spell Bernard Parker has endured, as well as the injury to Leonardo Castro, not to mention the failure of Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole to ignite in the PSL.

Somewhat like Billiat, Manyama has also endured a stuttering time at Chiefs, with injuries in particularly having held him back.





He has, however, enjoyed a couple of purple patches of scoring form for the Glamour Boys (he got eight goals and an assist in the league last season and six goals and nine assists the previous campaign), and was of course the PSL’s top scorer in 2015/16 with Cape Town City.

There’s no doubt of his quality, and if Manyama can get fully fit and playing regularly, he would surely benefit from the kind of service which new signing Keagan Dolly has been offering to the front men.

Certainly, when it comes to options in midfield, defence and in goal, Chiefs have plenty. If they're to challenge for trophies, it's up front where the biggest challenges may lie this season.