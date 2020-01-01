Why it was better for me to leave Yanga SC - Shija

The official resigned from his position at the Wananchi team after prolonged differences between the club and their sponsors

Richard Shija has explained why he resigned as Yanga SC Vice-chairman where he was in charge of the financial department.

Shija left his position at the end of last month after a protracted battle between the club's sponsors GSM and top officials of the club over which responsibilities were to be carried by GSM or the club itself.

Shija believes his position had become untenable given the manner in which some of Yanga’s Executive Committee members conducted themselves during meetings.

“There were two board members who were secretly recording our discussions and then sending it to various platforms with an intention of character assassinating other members,” Shija told Mwanaspoti.

“In essence, whenever we are in board meetings we discuss and deliberate on various issues but it reached a level where some of us were seen as being protagonists.

“That was not the case and for the good of the club, I decided to step aside.”

In a separate interview with Azam TV, the official admitted the conflict between the club and its sponsor's GSM also contributed to his exit at Yanga.

“Yanga are bigger than me and it is bigger than any other individual because it is an institution. So, I decided to get out because there is a lot of gains for the club and me that will follow my exit I believed,” Shija told Azam TV.

“There has been a lot of issues but it has been preferred to be settled in a political manner and not in a professional way.

“There has been a lot of differences for a very long time within the board and especially during the meetings. I thought it was better for me to resign instead of pointing an accusing figure saying who is doing right and who is wrong.

“It is better for GSM to stay and keep on sponsoring the club and instead of me being there and we lose them.

“The best thing is that I left so that my beloved club could continue doing better.”

The record Tanzanian champions have been facing financial difficulties and the exit of GSM was arguably a greater problem.