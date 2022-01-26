Why is there no Premier League football this weekend & which games are on TV?

Why is there no Premier League football this weekend? GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know including which games from other competitions across the globe will be on television.

The 2021-22 festive period proved to be one of the most hectic in recent memory as the Covid-19 strain Omicron swept through English football, causing a number of postponements and forcing clubs to shut their training grounds.

Managers have had to stretch their squads to the limit to cope, but a mini-break has now come into effect that will give them a welcome reprieve before the second half of the season gets into full swing.

Why is there no Premier League football this weekend?

There is no Premier League football this weekend due to the start of the winter break, which was first introduced in the 2019-20 season.

The break, which had to be scrapped last season as the schedule was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, is designed to protect players from burnout and reduce the risk of injuries.

The winter hiatus officially began on January 24, with players now taking in a much-needed rest before next week's international break.

Which football games are on this weekend & how to watch on TV?

Supporters may not be able to get their full fix of Premier League football this weekend, but there will still be plenty of other matches at both club and international level to enjoy.

The English Football League have a full schedule of fixtures to take place across Saturday and Sunday, while action from the Scottish Premiership and leagues 1 and 2 will also continue.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United and Ross County vs Rangers will both be available to watch via Sky Sports on Saturday, while Sunday's televised fixtures on the same platform will see Derby County take on Birmingham City and Cardiff City host Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports are also providing coverage of the Afcon quarter-finals, with Gambia vs Cameroon and Burkina Faso vs Tunisia on Saturday, while Senegal and Morocco are both set to be in action on Sunday.

When is Premier League football back?

A total of 22 matches have been postponed so far this term, but the Premier League have no plans to re-arrange any of the games to take place during the winter break.

As it stands, Watford's rescheduled clash with Burnley will be the next top-flight fixture to go ahead on February 5, with it reported that a rule change is imminent that will require clubs to provide proof of four positive Covid-19 cases in order to request a postponement.

Premier League football will then resume on February 8 with Everton vs Newcastle, Burnley vs Man Utd and West Ham vs Watford.

Most other top-flight clubs will be back in action on the weekend of February 12, except for Chelsea, who won't return to domestic duty until the following week, after their trip to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup.