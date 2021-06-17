Why 'irreplaceable' Ramos is the symbol of Real Madrid – Yobo

The Nigerian football great reveals what made the Spain international so special plus his take on Los Blancos' decision not to renew his contract

Nigeria assistant coach Joseph Yobo claims Sergio Ramos’ departure from Real Madrid will have a huge impact on the club.

After 16 years in the Spanish capital, the legendary centre-back is heading for pastures elsewhere after a remarkable and trophy-laden spell.

Ramos joined Los Blancos from Sevilla – featuring in over 670 games and won five LaLiga titles and the Champions League on four occasions.

In a no-holds-barred chat with Goal, Yobo opens up on what the Spain international’s exit means to the club.

“Ramos is already one of the best and unarguably the symbol of Real Madrid. For me, that is a big loss for the club,” Yobo told Goal.

“Having someone like that who can still play not to talk of his personality as a leader, and knowing that young players could tap from his experience makes his departure more painful.

“Sometimes, clubs consider the age and demands, but Ramos being able to play at least 50 percent of matches is a huge advantage for any club.

“No one is irreplaceable, but you cannot get another Ramos for Real Madrid. It is almost impossible."

During his farewell press conference, the 35-year-old disclosed that he planned to accept Madrid's offer of a one-year extension but was told that he had run out of time.

The former Olympique Marseille and Everton star weighs his opinion on this, stated the Spain international deserved to get what he wanted giving his personality off and off the field.

“They [Real Madrid] might be looking at the business side, but sometimes, this is where players’ relationship with clubs go bad,” he continued.

“This is someone that has served the club consistently and very well for the past 16 years.

“He has won several laurels for them and it’s very hard to see that he is asking for two years. Some players would have demanded more knowing their personality and who could offer at any point.

“If this is not political, then I feel something went wrong somewhere because two years is not too much for a player of his calibre.

“However, Ramos could be Real Madrid president or anything at the club in future because he is that kind of a person.

“There some players who are great on the field of play and outside they are not. Ramos seems to have a blend of both.”