'Why I prefer Bocco ahead of Kagere in Simba SC attack' - Vandenbroeck

The Taifa Stars forward has been in a fine form for Wekundu wa Msimbazi and has been used by the Belgian in most matches ahead of the top scorer

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has explained why John Bocco is currently his first-choice striker owing to his form.

Questions have been asked on why Rwandan attacker Meddie Kagere is not included on a regular basis despite his undeniable quality. The attacker has finished as the top scorer in the Mainland League in the last two seasons.

With the arrival of Chris Mugalu, from Zambian outfit Lusaka Dynamos, many expected the Wekundu wa Msimbazi skipper to be replaced, but the tactician insists it is not the case.

More teams

"I have faith in all my strikers in the team, the old and new ones," Vandenbroeck told Global Publishers.

"However, I always give priority to the player I feel is better and in-form, the one who will help the team.

"In this case, Bocco has been in top form; He executes his role well, and the most important thing is that he follows all my instructions to the latter and it is the reason I keep selecting him."

The towering striker was injured in the first half of the 2019/20 season but recovered to score nine goals and help his team secure their third league title in as many seasons and the team's 21st in general.

Kagere, on his part, managed to score 22 goals but was not in form, especially in the second round of matches.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will open their title defence in the Mainland against promoted side Ihefu in a match set for Sokoine Stadium.

The 40-year-old, who was in charge last season when Simba won the league title and the to seal a treble, has now admitted it will not be an easy game and has warned his players not to underrate the promoted side.

"I know very well how opening matches are tough, so there will be no difference against our opponents, who are new in the league," Vandenbroeck told reporters after their final training session.

"The first league match is always tough because every team is keen to get off to a good start, and you know all teams in the league will also want to play well and win against Simba because they are the champions so it will be a difficult game.

Article continues below

"We have prepared well for the last few days since our win in the Community Shield and all the players are fit to take the battle, apart from those who remained in Dar es Salaam because of various reasons, we are ready to play."

On playing against a promoted side in the opening fixture, Vandenbroeck said: "It is no big difference because they are also coming to show why they got promoted so they will try to prove to us they deserve to be in the league and that is why I have asked my players against underrating them."

Simba will, however, have to do without three key players - defender Pascal Wawa, winger Luis Miquissone, and striker Chris Mugalu – who have been ruled out owing to various reasons.