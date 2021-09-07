Why Hlongwane and Brooks should stay clear of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Both players impressed while making their first competitive starts for Bafana Bafana in Monday's unexpected 1-0 win over Ghana

When a player in South African football starts making a name for himself, it's invariably not long before he is linked with the country's 'big three' - Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns.

While in some cases it may be no more than media speculation or fan talk, it's also been common practice over the years for the big three to swoop in and pry talent away from the smaller clubs.

Teams such as Ajax Cape Town, Golden Arrows, Free State Stars and Maritzburg United have effectively become feeder sides for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, who are arguably not producing enough of their own talents.

One only has to look at the long list of Maritzburg stars who have left the club for one of the big three in recent years to get a clear idea of this trend; the list includes Philani Zulu, Ryan Moon (both Kaizer Chiefs), Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Richard Ofori, Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama (all Pirates), as well as Rushine De Reuck, Lebohang Maboe and Thabiso Kutumela, now at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Now the latest talent from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to be making his name is Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who caught the attention of the nation on Monday night by scoring the winner against Ghana in a World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium.

Powerful and direct, Hlongwane, who was a candidate for PSL Young Player of the Season, had a fantastic 90 minutes.

His showing didn't go unnoticed by the Chiefs media team, who simply tweeted, 'Hlongwane'.

Of course, that doesn't mean much, although it did get the fans speculating and in a Chiefs side that is struggling to find a regular and reliable goalscorer, Hlongwane's performance would probably not have gone unnoticed by management.

The player was strongly linked to Pirates as well in the off-season, but seemingly wisely decided to remain at his hometown club, who have done an excellent job so far in his development.

It must be remembered that for all of Hlongwane's promise, he's hardly a prolific goalscorer yet. But such is the lack of target-men in this country, that anyone banging in a few goals will make headlines and is liable to earn himself a move.

However, as Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia highlighted himself this week, an ill-timed move to one of the big Gauteng clubs can put the skids on a career.

We've seen it happen many times before - promising players failing to get game-time at Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs, and having their careers stalled as a result. Some recover to have decent careers while others just fade off the scene.

Reasons for that are many - bloated squads mean competition is rife and there is less chance of personal development. There are of course the distractions and pressures which come with playing for the big sides. Not to mention the big city trappings which come with playing for a high-profile club.

Still just 21-years-old, Hlongwane is at the best place he needs to be right now, where he's starting regularly, where he's highly valued and where home is.

And if he continues to shine for South Africa on the international stage, and it's early days let's not forget, he could bypass the likes of Amakhosi, Masandawana and the Buccaneers and go directly to Europe as other successful SA exports have done before.





The same would go for Brooks, who also got fans talking after a brave and lively performance against the Black Stars. Having bypassed the junior PSL development ranks (the TS Galaxy midfielder was still playing amateur football just three years ago), the 20-year-old remains considerably inexperienced with just 17 top-flight matches under his belt.

A couple more seasons of development at his current club would surely suit him best as well. It's certainly going to be interesting to see whether the pair of them continue to perform for Bafana throughout the qualifiers and you would expect that both have cemented their places in the starting line-ups at present - highly impressive considering their tender years.