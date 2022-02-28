Why do Pique & Shakira fight? Singer reveals top point of contention between celebrities

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and global superstar singer Shakira have a point of contention in their relationship.

Shakira has revealed they don't operate on the same clocks; while Pique is punctual, Shakira is the opposite. As a result, the famous pairing will sometimes fight about getting places on time.

At least Shakira seems to be self-aware about her problem, referring to Pique as her "poor boyfriend".

What has been said?

"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up," she said with a laugh on the podcast Planet Weirdo with Holly H. "'Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time."

"His mind is structured like that and mine… I've become a lot more punctual since I met him," she said. "[But] the times that we actually fight is because I'm late and he's waiting up."

The bigger picture

Having dated for about 10 years, the duo were bound to have some sore spots, and there are far worse things to fight about as a couple than 30 minutes here or there.

Shakira, we have to say, is probably in the wrong here - but being able to admit it is the first step to time-wasting recovery.

And Pique should feel lucky to date someone of Shakira's stature and talent anyway, so if this is their main problem, he's best served to let it go.

