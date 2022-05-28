Why did VAR rule out Benzema's goal for Real Madrid in Champions League final vs Liverpool?

Karim Benzema briefly thought he had continued his stunning run in front of goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League before VAR brought his opening strike back for offside.

The Frenchman converted one of the few chances to fall to the Merengue in a first half in which Liverpool held the upper hand.

But he was deemed to have been in an illicit position when he struck, leaving the final deadlocked at 0-0 when the half-time whistle blew.

More to Follow...