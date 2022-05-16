The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has received heavy criticism for its decision to appoint Jose Peseiro as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

The 62-year-old Portuguese tactician was confirmed on Sunday to lead the three-time African champions and he will be assisted by Ajax great Finidi George (first assistant), Salisu Yusuf (second assistant), Usman Abdallah (third assistant), and Ike Shorunmu (goalkeeper trainer).

The NFF confirmed in a statement: “The Nigeria Football Federation on Sunday announced the appointment of Jose Santos Peseiro as the new head coach of the senior men national team, Super Eagles.

“The appointment is with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms between the NFF and Peseiro.”

Peseiro, who was a striker in his playing days and has wide and varied experience in coaching top clubs and national teams across four different continents, will come in to replace German Gernot Rohr who was fired late last year.

However, the appointment has not been received well by fans in Nigeria.

“Why did they [NFF] sack Gernot Rohr?” asked Kelly Ozil on learning about the appointment of Peseiro in a post on GOAL Africa's Facebook page. “He [Rohr] was doing a great job,” Ozil continued. “It was a big mistake they did sacking him.”

Chidiebere Ezeifem echoed Ozil’s sentiments: “Pathetic signing,” he said. “Rohr was doing a great job before he was sacked,” while Akinbowale De-Goshen Olusoji opined: “Nothing special will be achieved. I read his profile and couldn’t see good achievement as a coach.”

Ola Mrmarine described Peseiro’s appointment as a “waste of resources” while Otu Ekpenyong described it as the worst appointment by saying: “It’s going to be the worst appointment Nigerians have ever witnessed, worse than our previous foreign coaches.”

Van Columbus opined: “They will soon sack him and hire another coach,” while John Dangtiz questioned what the coach had won before: “What has he won before? Does he have anything to talk about?”

Meanwhile, John Dangtiz dismissed the appointment saying he was not the best for the Super Eagles: “We didn’t go for the best,” Dantiz said. “We went for the low-hanging fruit. Best of luck to him. Maybe with Nigeria, he’ll finally boost his resume by winning trophies.”

“He’ll last for only two matches,” added Yaw Kakyire while Aaron Edem Sed said despite the appointment Nigeria will still not qualify for the next World Cup: “They [Nigeria] will still not qualify for the next World Cup.”

Despite the negative talk from several quarters, another set of fans has taken a cautious approach, insisting they will judge the coach after he handles the Super Eagles.

“Let's give him a chance to show us what he can do,” opined Yussuf Ibrahim, adding; “After two to three matches, we will know the kind of coach he is, either good or bad, his performance will determine that… For now... Let us give him the benefit of doubt.”

Smart DC said: “Nothing to say yet, we all waiting for action and winning mentally with the team,” while Charles Chima believes the coming friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador will determine the way forward: “The two friendlies will determine the way forward,” explained Chima.

Just like DC, Solace Chimezirim remained cautious: “None [comment] for now, until he manages ten matches,” while Pbstar James wished the new coach success: “Wishing Jose [Peseiro] all the success and luck he needs.”

Peseiro will be in charge for the first time when the Super Eagles face Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on May 28 before heading to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on June 2.

What is your honest opinion, did NFF pick the right man for the Super Eagle job? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.