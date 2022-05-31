Why did Charlotte FC fire manager Ramirez after 14 MLS games? Ownership gives vague explanation of decision

Questions remain following the expansion side's abrupt move

Charlotte FC fired manager Miguel Angel Ramirez on Tuesday just 14 games into the expansion club's first MLS season.

The team is just two points out of a playoff position, largely outperforming expectations, yet Ramirez has been canned midway through the campaign.

Why was that decision made, and what has Charlotte said about its job search? GOAL takes a look.

Why did Charlotte fire Ramirez after 14 MLS games?

The team released two statements from organizational leadership on Tuesday, however neither one gave a direct explanation for what happened.

While Ramirez was unusually critical of the club before the season, saying he was "screwed" with the roster he was given, things have run smoothly since then, at least in public.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim boss for the rest of the campaign.

"This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors."

Sporting director Zoran Krneta added: "We appreciate the contributions of Miguel and his staff to our club, and wish them well moving forward in their careers. We are excited about this opportunity for Christian [Lattanzio]. He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad this season."

Ramirez's background as head coach

The 37-year-old was initially hired as an up-and-coming candidate who carried experience coaching youth academies in Europe.

Ramirez arrived to Charlotte having spent time with Panathinaikos, Olympiacos and Las Palmas before moving on to senior team positions in Ecuador and Brazil.

Article continues below

His interim replacement, Lattanzio, has never been a top-flight head coach before, though he served as an assistant for several organisations before Charlotte.

“I feel privileged to join Charlotte FC’s coaching staff, it is the right moment to experience again the MLS culture as the Club’s ambitions match my goals,” said Lattanzio in a statement. “I am committed to working with Miguel and the entire team to play a competitive, entertaining game. It is impressive to see the growth of soccer in the United States and the passion of the fans inspires me to do my best.”

Further reading