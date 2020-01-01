Why busy Afcon and World Cup schedule is good for Uganda - McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach is expected to lead the Cranes through a particularly busy schedule

head coach Johnathan McKinstry has picked positives from the condensed qualifications calendar released by Caf.

The Cranes, like other African countries, will have to participate in the African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers within a short period after the initial schedule was disrupted by the coronavirus.

Nations will play the third and fourth round of Afcon qualifiers between November 9-17, while the final two matches will be held between March 22-30 in 2021.

“The more players train together and the more they play together means a better interaction on the field and what we should expect is that we are going to advance our playing style,” McKinstry told Fufa TV.

“I know players are hungry to get back on the field and the coaching staff are also eager," he added. "It is going to be busy but a lot of fun.”

The tactician also spoke about how the Covid-19 break affected the general members of the public and revealed his expectations when football returns in Uganda.

“I have been clear that Covid-19 has placed a huge stress on people all over the world but especially here in Uganda where people depend on daily salaries,” he said, "and when they are not able to go to work that really is stressful.

“After abiding by the regulations and keeping safe we can now start edging towards normalcy not only going back to normal work but also start enjoying their social life.

“I hope sports return will be an opportunity for people to celebrate and come together after a really difficult couple of months.

“We are not only looking to celebrate the return of football for the Ugandan population but also sealing the Afcon qualification.”

McKinstry has also been impressed by some of Uganda's foreign-based stars who have returned to action since the pandemic began.

“Although the Tanzanian league took a small break, [Nicholas] Wadada was special and was named the defender of the season,” he added. “He had an excellent year at Azam FC and his position at the national team is hugely competitive.

“The players we have especially at left-back and at right-back are very competitive and the good thing is that they have had regular playtime. That is good for Uganda.

“The more our players play regularly the better and definitely it is good seeing the leagues starting over again.”

Uganda are also among the participants of the upcoming African Nations Championship.