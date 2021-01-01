'Why always us?' - Yanga SC cry foul against 'unjust' decisions

The league leaders are unhappy with officials who they feel are intentionally making erroneous decisions

Yanga SC management has hit out at what they term as unfair treatment which is affecting their results in the Tanzania Mainland League.



The last two matches involving Wananchi against Mbeya City and Kagera Sugar respectively have been marred with controversies which have cost the 27-time champions vital points. It is for this reason they have come out demanding explanations.

"We have realized that Yanga are not treated fairly by authorities managing football in the country; I mean the Tanzania Football Federation, Tanzania Premier League Board, the Referee's Committee as well as the 72-hour Action Committee," Yanga interim chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela told reporters.

"Yanga have been treated unfairly; for example in our match against Mbeya [that ended 1-1], the centre referee and his assistants were giving out contradicting decisions.

"In the 76th minute, Mbeya conceded a clear penalty but the referee denied us. Every fan who has watched the incident has admitted it was a penalty. None has denied that fact. As a result, Yanga lost two points unfairly.

"Not only that; recently against Kagera Sugar [a match that ended 3-3], our player was fouled in the danger zone, the referee did not award anything. Again, there was a handball by our opponents in their 18-yard area and once again the referee ignored."

Mwakalebela is now questioning why the officials do not work in unison and went on to question whether there are hidden agendas set.

"A centre referee is always assisted by his assistants when it comes to making a decision that he did not see clearly or was unable to reach on time," he continued.

"However, when you see the officials arguing on a certain decision, it raises eyebrows.

"We are asking, what have Yanga done to those who manage football in Tanzania? Are we not supposed to challenge for the league title? Do we have a pre-determined champion? Why do these problems arise when Yanga are playing and not any other team?"

The 27-time champions are scheduled to play Mtibwa Sugar on Saturday in the league assignment.

Wananchi are currently leading the race to the title with 46 points coming from the 20 games they have played. They have not lost any game this season.