'Why AFC Leopards have no player in Harambee Stars is a tough question for me' - Juma

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma insists he is not aware why his charges were left out of the provisional Harambee Stars squad preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Mali.

In the squad announced on Wednesday by Engin Firat, 18 slots were reserved for local-based players. Kariobangi Sharks produced three players, while Tusker managed to produce six players.

Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka produced one player each. Bandari, KCB, and Wazito produced two players each as well. But Ingwe players did not make it.

'I cannot answer why Leopards have no player'

"[Asking me why Ingwe have no player at Harambee Stars] is a tough question for me, I cannot answer," Juma told Goal on Thursday.

"The only people to answer you that question is the Harambee Stars technical bench. So if you talk to the likes of coach [Firat] and [William] Muluya you can get the answer.

"I believe we have quality players here, but that is just my opinion. Somebody, somewhere, thinks otherwise."

Harambee Stars assignment

Kenya are preparing to play West African nation Mali in Morocco on October 7 in Group E.

The East Africans are currently on two points after back-to-back draws against Uganda and Rwanda respectively. Mali are top of the pool with four points after defeating Rwanda 1-0 before drawing 0-0 with Uganda.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Faruk Shikhalo (KMC, Tanzania), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Tusker)

Defenders: Joseph Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), David Odhiambo (Napsa, Zambia), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Owino (KCB), Abud Omar (AEL Larisa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Ismael Gonzalez (Real Murcia, Spain), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Regan Otieno (KCB), Erick Zakayo (Tusker), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Philip Mayaka (Colorado Rapids, USA), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Henry Meja (Tusker, Kenya), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)