Who is your 2018 AFF Championship Best Player?

Choose your best 2018 AFF Championship player and young player!

The 2018 AFF Championship comes to its end with Vietnam capturing their second ever title, with a final win of 3-2 on aggregate against Malaysia. Goal now calls upon all Southeast Asian football fans to pick their best player and best youth player through this poll!

STAGE ONE OF THE POLL WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21.

BEST PLAYER

BEST YOUNG PLAYER

 

 

 

BEST XI AND BEST HEAD COACH

