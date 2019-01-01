'Who wouldn't be interested?' - Ndombele open to Tottenham move

The 22-year-old midfielder has suggested he would be happy to join the London outfit, though several top teams are being linked with him

star Tanguy Ndombele has suggested he is open to joining this summer amid reports the side are trying to sign him.

, , and have all been heavily linked to the 22-year-old midfielder in recent months after another impressive season in .

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said last month that he is "negotiating with the biggest European clubs for Ndombele" and revealed that they have already received three offers, suggesting in April that he would rather see the player join Juve.

But the latest reports in say Tottenham have lodged a £60 million ($75m) bid for the international, who still has four years left on his contract at Lyon, and Telefoot claims the two sides have opened discussions.

And although Ndombele would not name his preferred destination, he would be happy to join Mauricio Pochettino's side after their journey to the final.

"Yes, it's true that Tottenham is a great team, it's a big club," he told Telefoot when asked about interest from the London outfit.

"They finished fourth in their league, they're finalist in the Champions League, it's still a big club like any other. Which player would not be interested in a big club?"

Ndombele said earlier this month that he is yet to make a decision on his future, suggesting he is open to spending another year at Lyon.

"As I told my agents and the club, I'm not fixed yet, I did not make a decision," he said. "Of course I could see myself staying with Lyon, the club will be in the Champions League.

"But I've not asked the question to stay or not and I've not spoken with the new staff."

Ndombele joined Lyon from in 2017 in a loan deal that was made permanent the following summer. He has made 96 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals and assisting a further 15.