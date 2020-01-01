Tanzania Mainland League title is between Simba and Yanga says Rweyemamu

Former Wekundu wa Msimbazi team manager believes the two giants will battle it out for the title again as the season reaches the halfway mark

Patrick Rweyemamu believes the 2020/21 Mainland League title race is between the reigning champions Simba SC and current leaders Yanga SC.

The two teams have been dominating Tanzanian football for the past six seasons and seemingly, nothing is set to change. Currently, Timu ya Wananchi lead the race with 43 points from the 17 games they have played. They are currently the only unbeaten team in the competition.

The defending champions are second on 32 points after playing 14 league games.

The former Wekundu wa Msimbazi team manager believes the two giants will be once again on the fore-front in fighting for this campaign's title.

"From the matches played in the first round, it is evident the race will remain between Simba and Yanga," Rweyemamu told Goal on Sunday.

"It will be interesting to see how [Simba] perform in their matches in hand before we get a clear picture."

The administrator has also opined on Azam FC's season. The team started the campaign on a high before dropping away to 14 points off the top of the table. The 2014 champions ended up firing Romanian Aristica Cioaba and brought in George Lwandamina to replace him.

"Azam had an excellent start to the season but things turned out in a bad way later on," Rweyemamau continued.

"As a result, the gap between them and leaders is big. It means, for Azam to catch up, Simba and Yanga have to drop points and they win theirs which is not going to be an easy task.

"However, in football, anything can happen, it might end up being a three-horse race."

Rweyemamu has also commented on the steady rise of the 27-time champions Yanga and the impact continental assignments will have on Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"Yanga brought on board many new players and they are gelling at an alarming rate. The team is doing well and they are proving to be a real force in the league and are determined to win.

"Simba are also playing in international assignments, they are continuing to develop and the experience they get will help them in the league.

"It is interesting to see how teams will perform in the second round of the league."