Who is the slowest player on FIFA 20?

Goal lists the slowest players in FIFA 20, including goalkeepers and outfielders

Pace has long been an important part of football and an important part of FIFA, and this has not really changed in FIFA 20 with many gamers choosing the quickest players possible for their teams.

However, slower players usually make up for their lack of acceleration and sprint speed in other areas and can be very useful in the game.

FIFA 20: Slowest players

As you might expect, all the slowest players in FIFA 20 are goalkeepers, with two players having a sprint speed score of 11.

The slowest player in FIFA 20 is Union Magdalena shot-stopper Horacio Ramirez, who has an acceleration rating of 14, which means he lags behind Polish goalkeeper Milosz Mleczko, who has a sprint speed of 11 but acceleration of 34. For contrast, the quickest player in the game, Adama Traore has a sprint speed rating of 97 and acceleration of 96.

Gillingham goalkeeper Simon Royce is unsurprisingly included in the top 10 slowest players in FIFA 20. The 48-year-old veteran is only included in the FIFA 20 database after being forced to take a spot on Gillingham's bench during an injury crisis in September. Royce is currently a goalkeeping coach at the club, having played for them near the end of his career from 2007 to 2010.

goalkeeper Diego Altube is also rated by EA Sports as one of the slowest players in the world and is currently with the club's senior squad as third-choice goalkeeper having been promoted from Castilla following Andriy Lunin's loan to .

Rank Player Position Club Acceleration Sprint Speed 1 H Ramirez GK Union Magdalena 14 11 2 M Mleczko GK Lech Poznan 34 11 3 Jailson Acuna GK Avai 12 13 4 S Royce GK Gillingham 12 13 5 M Suarez GK Universidad Catolica 34 14 6 K Broll GK Dynamo Dresden 15 15 7 N Forastiero GK Argentinos Juniors 16 15 8 M Vandevoort GK 16 15 9 Altube GK Real Madrid 17 15 10 D Kazjer GK Slask Wrocklaw 18 15

FIFA 20: Slowest outfield players

The three slowest outfield players in FIFA 20 are all centre-backs over 30, with 41-year-old Frode Kippe ranked as the slowest player in the game. The former Norway international was once on the books of , but only played in two League Cup games during his time at the club. He has been at Lillestrom since 2002 and helped them win promotion to Norway's top flight in 2017.

Wes Morgan is the 's slowest player. The Leicester and defender has been given a sprint speed rating of 29 as well as the same score for acceleration in FIFA 20, making him the fourth-slowest outfield player in the game.

's Nuri Sahin is the slowest midfielder, while Chongqing Dangding wide player Wu Qing is FIFA 20's slowest winger with a sprint speed of just 32.

The slowest striker in FIFA 20 is 's Glenn Murray, with 's Fernando Llorente not far behind. They have sprint speed scores of 30 and 32 respectively.