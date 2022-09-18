Who is Roberto De Zerbi? Brighton appoint new manager after Potter hired by Chelsea

Brighton have confirmed that Roberto De Zerbi is the club's new manager, replacing Graham Potter at the helm.

De Zerbi signed four-year deal

Coaching staff also agreed contracts

Could be in charge for clash against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian manager has signed a four-year contract with the Premier League side and will take over once he is granted a work permit. The club have also reached agreements with his preferred coaching staff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Zerbi has stepped in to take over from Graham Potter, who departed the Seagulls to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea earlier this month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Zerbi started his coaching career in the lower leagues in Italy before enjoying spells in charge of Palermo and Benevento. After impressing at the latter, he was lured to Ukraine to join Shakhtar, where he won the domestic Super Cup before having to leave as a result of Russia's invasion of the country.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Roberto’s teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly," Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? Brighton hope to have De Zerbi and his coaching staff in place for the clash against Liverpool on October 1.