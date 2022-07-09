Who is Joe Aribo? All you need to know about Southampton’s new signing

The Nigeria international has joined the Saints on a four-year deal from Scottish Premiership side Rangers

Joe Aribo is the latest African star to have moved to the Premier League having joined Southampton on a four-year contract.

Following his impressive performance with Rangers, the midfielder was signed by the Hampshire-based outfit as the Saints continue to readjust their squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

After passing his medical, the Nigeria international signed for Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

Who is Joe Aribo?

Aribo is a professional footballer who represents Premier League outfit Southampton.

Born in Camberwell, England – the midfielder initially rose through the youth ranks at Kinetic Academy before moving to another side Staines Town to continue his development.

There, he rose through the club’s youth ranks to stamp his place on the Staines senior squad in 2014.

After a season with the Swans, he caught the attention of Charlton Athletic and teamed up with the squad in 2015.

At the Valley, he became a regular figure and that attracted him to the Gers – who signed him on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee in 2019.

His debut for the Scottish Premiership side was on July 9, 2019, in a 4–0 win over St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the Europa League. Aribo represented the Ibrox Stadium giants for three seasons – helping the side win trophies.



How much did Joe Aribo cost Southampton?

The Saints agreed on a fee believed to be around £6 million for Aribo.

His arrival is expected to add quality to the club’s creative ranks as they ready themselves for a 2022-23 campaign which will include participation in the Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup.

Why have Southampton signed Joe Aribo?

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club website: “Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria,” he said.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he can do it.”



What national team does Joe Aribo play for?

Aribo is a member of the Nigeria senior national team. He made his international bow in a friendly 2-2 draw with Ukraine on September 10, 2019.

The midfielder also represented the Super Eagles during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

So far, Aribo has accrued 20 international caps to his credit and two goals scored.

What is Joe Aribo’s FIFA 22 rating and potential?

Aribo’s overall rating in FIFA 22 is 74, with a potential of 78. He has a four-star skill moves rating. He prefers to shoot with his left foot and his work rate is high/high.

His best stat is agility, which is 85, while he has 82 in Sprint Speed, and 80 in acceleration.