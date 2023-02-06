‘Who’s it for?’ - Casemiro red card confused Man Utd players as Shaw reflects on VAR check for Hughes choke

Luke Shaw admits Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace left Manchester United players confused, with it unclear who the VAR check was focused on.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international midfielder was given his marching orders 70 minutes into a Premier League clash with the Eagles following an unsightly melee involving players from both teams. It was eventually determined that Casemiro should be sent off for grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the throat, but Shaw concedes that United stars were left in the dark when waiting to discover who was the subject of a review from the VAR booth.

WHAT THEY SAID: England international left-back Shaw told MUTV of the controversial incident, with United left feeling hard done by: “To be honest there were so many people there, I didn’t actually know what was going on. I think a lot of players on the pitch were asking ‘who’s it for?’. Someone mentioned Cassy and I think everyone knows that when the ref goes over to the monitor, then it’s not going to be good. We’re extremely disappointed to lose him, but I think it’s now a big opportunity for someone else to come in and make their mark on this team and show their qualities and why they’re here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The man expected to fill Casemiro’s boots while he serves a suspension is January signing Marcel Sabitzer, with Shaw confident that the Austria international midfielder – who has joined on a short-term loan from Bayern Munich – can step up to the plate. He added: “He's [Sabitzer] been amazing, he's not been here long, just a couple of days now and he's shown his quality in training. To come on with 10 men and show that impressive performance in not so long is good. He's shown [promising] signs to come of what he is about.”

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro is set to sit out United’s next three matches, if they do not appeal against his sending off, meaning that he will be missing for a Premier League double-header with Leeds and a home date with Leicester on February 19. He will be available for the first leg of a Europa League knockout play-off clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou on February 16.