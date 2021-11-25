Who do African fans want to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United?

A number of names have been thrown around as potential candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

Here, we take a look at the most prominent names on the lips of African fans as the Red Devils close in on appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim head coach.

For the fifth time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United are in the hunt for yet another manager, following the recent sacking of club legend Solskjaer.

For the Norwegian manager, it was a case of when rather than ‘if’ he would get the sack as mediocrity continued to surround his time as United manager.

Having bailed himself out of tricky situations on several occasions, a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Watford was the final nail in the coffin as the Red Devils finally decided to part ways with the 48-year-old.

With a proven and available replacement yet to be found, Michael Carrick has been appointed as interim manager while the search goes on, although German Rangnick appears to be on the brink of being appointment.

It seems African supporters of United had somewhat loftier ambitions.

So far, names like Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Steve Bruce have circled around the club as potential replacements.

With many opinions already in the air, we take a look at the managers African fans are backing to replace Solskjaer.

A United fan believes this specific manager can bring the club back to its glory days.

Rt if you’d love Rangnick as #MUFC manager. This man would revolutionise our team. pic.twitter.com/56nXUQjT1X — Nse 🤍 (@_nseobong) November 24, 2021

Surprisingly, a Chelsea fan wants the Red Devils to get a very familiar name.

I really hope United get pochettino — Rola (@kofoworola__a) November 24, 2021

However, there’s still some debate about whether the Norwegian should have left the club, with not every United fan wanting to see Solskjaer out of the club.

Another fan explained why ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is a suitable option.

If I were United, I will wait after the world cup and get Enrique. They need a manager with clear ideas and personality.



Ten Hag's football takes time and also he plays extreme attacking football. They'll roast him on the counter in the PL. Will take both ahead of Zidane though. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) November 21, 2021

Ten Hag has carved a name for himself over recent years and he is the ideal man to take the club to the next level, according to one supporter, who hopes that message is passed across to Ed Woodward.

Ralf Ragnick is the man for intern job and then upgrade him to DOF role then get Erik ten Hag in summer that's the best decision



Convey this message to Ed Woodward @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/boBynOzAuK — 𝚂𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚕 𝙰𝚖𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚎 🍒 (@snlmbrs) November 24, 2021

The search for the next United manager remains on, with a new appointment expected to be announced any second.

After several failed appointments, the Glazer Family will be hoping they get it rightly done this time around.

Up next for United in the Premier League awaits a crunch clash against league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, although don’t expect any of the more illustrious names in this article to be in situ by then!

Article continues below

by Kolade Daniel