Who are the best players in England and U.S women's teams?

The two sides will meet in Tuesday's semi-final, but who are the breakout stars from each team?

The 2019 Women's World Cup is bracing itself for a clash of heavyweights when the U.S. women's national team meet with in the semi-finals on Tuesday, with both sides absolutely overflowing with individual and collective talent.

The USWNT have been strong frontrunners to win a historic fourth World Cup title, while England have emerged as surprisingly strong dark horses, finishing top of their group ahead of and securing comprehensive victories against and Norway.

Tuesday's game is looking to be a fixture involving some of the very best talent in the world, and Goal has rounded up the best players from both teams.

Alex Morgan hit the ground running in , scoring 5 goals against and registering two assists. She has netted over a century of goals for the USWNT, making her part of an elite club of just seven footballers, and is one of the most prolific goalscorers on her team.

While she started her World Cup campaign with a flourish, she hasn't netted or assisted in the four games since – but that doesn't mean that she hasn't been any less of a key team player. Morgan's skill lies in her ability to take on different roles in her team, shifting from an attacking player to a more holding role and finding the wings.

“The kudos to Alex is that she has a balance in her game, in terms of penetration or, like in the France game, being more of a player who can hold the ball up for us,” said Ellis.

“Sometimes you get one or the other but Alex has worked on that and has that balance.”

Another USWNT star talent is Megan Rapinoe, who goes in to Tuesday's semi-final with five goals – currently a four-way tie for the Golden Boot – and is a lethal and remarkably skilled left winger. She converted two penalties against in the round of 16 and scored two vitals goals against early favourites France in the quarters, both finishing in 2-1 victories.

Rapinoe co-captains the side along with fellow veterans Morgan and Carli Lloyd, and her influence extends off the pitch. Rapinoe, an openly gay woman and vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community, was the first white player to kneel during the national anthem – following in the footsteps of footballer Colin Kaepernick – in 2016. She has also openly spoken about her refusal to accept an invitation from the White House should her side win the World Cup, and has been embroiled in a feud with the president.

Lindsey Horan is considered to be one of the best players in the world with her commanding physical presence. She scored twice in the group stage against and , though was benched for the round of 16 and quarter-final fixtures. She is a vital midfield presence and one of the team's best headers of the ball on set pieces – as well as the reigning National Women's Soccer League MVP.

The likes of Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn and Tobin Heath are also standout performers for the defending world champions.

From the Lionesses, defender Lucy Bronze – who plays for and has been hailed by her manager Phil Neville as the best player in the world – created England’s first two goals and scored a brilliant third in the 3-0 quarter-final win over Norway.

“She should win the Ballon d’Or,” Neville told reporters. “She’s the best player in the world.”

Article continues below

Forward Nikita Parris has been one of the Lionesses’ stars so far, and will be key if they are to beat the USWNT, despite missing two of her last three penalties. Parris, who has just signed for Lyon, missed consecutive spot-kicks against and Norway but is still one of Neville's most vital players, and struck against in the opening 2-1 victory.

Ellen White is facing competition from USWNT duo Morgan and Rapinoe in her race for the Golden Boot, with all three currently tied at five goals. Having moved from being played out on the wing during the 2017 European Championships to now playing as a full-on No.9, White has been a prolific goalscorer – with her technique and ability being compared to that of Alan Shearer and Michael Owen, though she's only got one former England international on her mind.

“I put on a podcast before the game - That Peter Crouch Podcast,” White told reporters. “Something that is a little bit different to playing football. It’s quite nice to relax you.