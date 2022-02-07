Which NFL teams do USMNT stars Pulisic, McKennie & other big names in soccer support?

On February 13, Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with the Los Angeles Rams hoping to make the most of home field advantage when squaring up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams boast strong ties to soccer through owner Stan Kroenke, who also calls the shots at Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, but there will be plenty of familiar faces from another form of football keeping a close eye on events in California when a star-studded sporting circus rolls into town.

Many of those currently turning out on an international stage for the United States, both in the men’s and women’s game, grew up following the exploits of certain NFL franchises, while plenty of others around the world have nailed their colours to certain masts. Who are the fanatics and who takes a passing interest? GOAL endeavours to find out...

Which NFL teams do USMNT & USWNT stars support?

‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic is arguably the biggest name in U.S. soccer, and the Chelsea forward is a big fan of football in his homeland.

The 23-year-old is a Pennsylvania native – which is more Philadelphia Eagles or Pittsburgh Steelers country – but he is a follower of the New York Jets and was among those in attendance at the 2021 International Series games in London.

Weston McKennie is another superstar in the USMNT fold, and the Texas-born Juventus midfielder has chosen the Washington Commanders as his NFL team of choice.

He has also stated that in the past that he would have looked at becoming an American footballer had soccer not opened up professional doors for him.

The talented 23-year-old has said: "I'd probably be playing American football, sitting here like 200 pounds and stocky.

"I think I could have made the NFL if I would have stuck with it. I'm one of those guys where, whatever I do, I try to give my 100 per cent to it. So if that was American football, I would have stuck with that and gave everything to that as well."

Arsenal-bound Matt Turner was made honorary captain for a New England Patriots game in November 2021, after earning an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year accolade with the New England Revolution, and sported a custom Pats jersey during a meeting with the Tennessee Titans.

Former Stoke and QPR defender Geoff Cameron, who is now with FC Cincinnati, is another Patriots fan, while USWNT stars Alyssa Naeher and Sam and Kristie Mewis also support their home-town team.

Timothy Weah – the son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner George – was raised in Brooklyn and admits to being “a New York fan”, while Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders is a regular visitor to Lumen Field when the Seahawks are at home.

Tyler Adams is another New York-born star and hung out with Odell Beckham Jr on a regular basis when a man heading to the Super Bowl in 2022 as a Ram was in the Big Apple with the Giants.

USWNT midfielder Julie Ertz – a two-time World Cup winner – is married to superstar tight end Zach Ertz and will have switched NFL allegiance from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals after seeing her husband traded in 2021.

Rose Lavelle, meanwhile, has been revelling in the remarkable reversal in fortune enjoyed by her home-town Cincinnati Bengals, as they go in search of a first Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Article continues below

Are there any other soccer stars that are NFL fans?

Away from those that were born and raised in the United States and boast either geographical or family ties to certain teams, the NFL’s ever-increasing popularity outside of America has allowed a loyal legion of followers to be acquired.

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has been a fan of the Patriots since the newly-retired Tom Brady was in his prime and has spoken before of a desire to explore the possibility of becoming a gridiron kicker once his days as an elite striker are over.

Former Chelsea, Stoke and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic – who is now at Everton - is another big Pats supporter, while fellow shot-stopper Jack Butland – an England international on the books at Crystal Palace – has attended games in London donning a Green Bay Packers jersey.

Thibaut Courtois is another international goalkeeper with a penchant for NFL – with the Belgian catching Super Bowl LI live in Houston, Texas – while current Real Madrid team-mate David Alaba has taken in NFL action during a visit to Twickenham in London.

Ex-Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who recently retired at Barcelona, has revealed that he supports the Dallas Cowboys, while Christian Fuchs – who won a Premier League title at Leicester and is now with MLS side Charlotte FC – follows the New York Giants.

A career of dominance and brilliance that nobody can deny. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world and allowing us to come along on the journey.



Wishing you absolutely all the best in retirement and hope you thoroughly enjoy the next chapter my friend!



@aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/rmeRIoiAau — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2021

Tottenham defender Eric Dier pledges allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles and Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala now follows the Detroit Lions after vowing to support whoever drafted exciting wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown in 2021.

Finally, Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to have been converted to a Green Bay Packers cause by David Bakhitari, with an enigmatic Swedish striker among those keeping a close eye on Aaron Rodgers’ future at Lambeau Field.