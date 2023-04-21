Which goalkeeper would you sign to replace woeful David de Gea at Man Utd?

David de Gea's frailties were clear for all to see against Sevilla on Thursday - but who should Manchester United bring in to replace him?

On the same day that a new contract was mooted, the Spaniard produced a catalogue of errors that led to United's demise from the Europa League quarter-finals.

Having spent nearly 12 years at United and winning a host of major trophies in that time, there is no doubt that De Gea has been a loyal servant to the club.

But at 32 years old and clearly incapable of adopting Erik ten Hag's style of playing out from the back, it is surely time for United to move on from the veteran 'keeper.

The question is, who comes in as De Gea's replacement? Let us know in the comments below 👇

Who should Man Utd sign to replace David de Gea?

Who should Man Utd sign to replace David de Gea?

  • 23%David Raya
  • 17%Diogo Costa
  • 18%Jan Oblak
  • 17%Mike Maignan
  • 16%Stick with David de Gea
  • 9%Someone else
