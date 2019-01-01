Which Carabao Cup third round matches are on UK & US TV & live streamed this week?
Premier League clubs are now back in action in the Carabao Cup, with Arsenal facing off against Nottingham Forest, MK Dons given the large task of hosting Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City setting up an away meeting at Preston North End.
Pep Guardiola's side defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout in last season's final at Wembley, and will now be looking to win the tournament for a seventh time.
With the Carabao Cup third round kicking off this week, Goal has all you need to know about which games are being shown on television, available to stream and more.
Carabao Cup on television and livestream in UK
This week, there are only two Carabao Cup matches being shown on live television in the UK.
Sky Sports are broadcasting two games this week, with Portsmouth welcoming Southampton on September 24 and League One side MK Dons taking on Champions League winners Liverpool on September 25.
The matches will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed on Sky GO Extra.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton, Colchester United vs Tottenham and Preston North End vs Manchester City will not be shown live on TV or livestreamed anywhere in the UK.
|Date
|Time (BST)
|Match
|TV/ Stream
|Sep 24
|7:45pm
|Portsmouth vs Southampton
|Sky Sports/ Sky GO Extra
|Sep 25
|7:45pm
|MK Dons vs Liverpool
|Sky Sports/ Sky GO Extra
Carabao Cup on television and livestream in US
In the United States, there are six Carabao Cup games in total being televised and streamed on ESPN+.
On September 24, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Colchester United vs Tottenham, Preston North End vs Man City and Portsmouth vs Southampton will all be available to watch and stream on ESPN+.
Chelsea vs Grimsby Town, MK Dons vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Rochdale will then be shown the next day on September 25.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|TV/ Stream
|Sep 24
|2:45pm
|Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
|ESPN+
|Sep 24
|2:45pm
|Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|ESPN+
|Sep 24
|2:45pm
|Portsmouth vs Southampton
|ESPN+
|Sep 24
|2:45pm
|Preston North End vs Manchester City
|ESPN+
|Sep 25
|2:45pm
|Chelsea vs Grimsby Town
|ESPN+
|Sep 25
|2:45pm
|MK Dons vs Liverpool
|ESPN+
|Sep 25
|3pm
|Manchester United vs Rochdale
|ESPN+