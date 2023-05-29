Where will Lionel Messi play for Barcelona? Manager Xavi reveals plans for Argentine superstar if he makes sensational return

Xavi Hernandez elaborates upon how he would shape his Barcelona side if Lionel Messi returned to the Catalan outfit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed where Lionel Messi would play for his team if the Argentine superstar made a fairytale return to the Blaugrana. The 2022 World Cup winner has been linked with the Spanish heavyweights with his contract at PSG set to expire this summer. And according to Xavi, Messi could occupy multiple positions in his line-up and would be an integral part of Barcelona's future success if he returns to Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Spanish publication Sport, the former Barcelona midfielder explained how the Blaugrana would adopt the same playing style even after La Pulga's return, "no, it would be practically the same, the same idea and model". In that sense, Xavi understands that "Leo could play in various positions, in various positions: as a false nine, as a winger, as an inside player, even at the base coming in to make the final pass."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Multiple critics have questioned Messi's defensive abilities and whether he would suit Xavi's system in a Barcelona side that is aspiring for European glory in the upcoming campaign. To brush aside these allegations Xavi suggested, "the team" plays a crucial role in this, "in the end, you cannot ask [Ousmane] Dembéle for the same defensive level as [Jules] Koundé."

He further gave [Robert] Lewandowski's example to strengthen his argument, "it should be compensated with footballers. In the end, work and obligations are the same for everyone. And we have seen it with Robert Lewandowski, a world star, who has adapted very well to our high pressure, to our pressure after losing the ball, to our mid-low block. Well, the same for the footballers who can join. The same."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Multiple reports have suggested that Messi could leave PSG at the end of the season and the Argentina captain intends to play European football for a few more seasons, which could rule out the possibility of him joining an MLS side. And with Xavi suggesting that Messi's addition would only bolster the Spanish heavyweights, Barcelona would try their level best to bring their favourite son back to the Catalan side.