Where will Jude Bellingham play for Real Madrid? Carlo Ancelotti drops position hint during pre-season training

Carlo Ancelotti tried two formations in Real Madrid's pre-season training to fit in new recruit Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham's position revealed

Ancelotti tried two formations in training

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Dortmund this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid are currently in the US where they are conducting their pre-season training. As per journalist Mario Cortegana, Ancelotti has deployed two formations thus far in training, a 4-4-2 diamond where Bellingham plays as a 'number 10' and 4-2-3-1 with another new signing Arda Guler slotting in as the 'number 10'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 4-4-2 diamond formation comprises players like Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric alongside Bellingham in the midfield. With the English international playing at the top of the diamond midfield, Modric is likely to play deep with Valverde and Camavinga on the right and left side, respectively.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Italian manager has an array of midfield options at his disposal this season after the arrivals of Bellingham and Guler at the club. It will be interesting to see how he rotates the squad to provide game time to all the midfielders.

WHAT NEXT? Los Blancos will play their first pre-season friendly against AC Milan on July 24 followed by matches against Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus on July 27, July 29 and August 3, respectively.