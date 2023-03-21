Where to watch & live stream England Euro 2024 qualifying games

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream England's Euro 2024 qualifying games live on TV & online.

England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Thursday as they take on Italy in their opening clash.

The two teams are set to meet each other for the first time since the Euro 2020 final where Italy edged out the Three Lions in the penalty shootout to lift the title.

In the ongoing international break, Gareth Southgate's side will play two qualifying games against Italy and Ukraine.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch England games from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch & stream England games on TV & online

All England matches in the Euro 2024 qualifying round will be broadcast on Channel 4 and can be streamed on All4 in the UK.

In the U.S., England's matches can be watched on Fox Sports and can be streamed on FuboTV, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports App.

Upcoming England games on TV

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (ET) Mar 23 Italy vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Mar 26 England vs Ukraine Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 5pm Jun 16 Malta vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Jun 19 England vs North Macedonia Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Sep 9 Ukraine vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 5:00pm Oct 17 England vs Italy Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app Nov 17 England vs Malta Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Nov 20 North Macedonia vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm

You can see a list of the upcoming England games to watch in the table above.