When will Simba SC receive league trophy and how can I watch?

The Tanzania Premier League Board has set July 18 as the date Simba SC will be coronated as the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League champions.

The Msimbazi giants retained the title on Sunday after beating Coastal Union 2-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, with goals from John Bocco and Chris Mugalu enabling them to reach an unassailable 79 points, nine more than second-placed Yanga and with two matches to play.

The league organisers have confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal that the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will officially receive the trophy after their final league game against Namungo FC at Mkapa Stadium on July 18.

“TPLB wishes to inform all football lovers in the country that on July 18 will be the date to hand over the league trophy to champions Simba and it will be done at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam,” read part of the statement obtained by Goal.

“Simba who won the title on July 11 after reaching 79 points following their 2-0 win against Coastal Union, will get the trophy and also medals at the end of their league match against Namungo.

“The league managers wish to congratulate Simba for winning the title and also thank all the clubs that took part in the league by showing tough competition and discipline throughout the season of the league which is currently ranked eighth in Africa.”

The top-flight success has handed Simba another chance to represent the country in the Caf Champions League next season.

Simba took part in the same competition last season but they were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing 4-3 on aggregate to South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The league match has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, July 18.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 18/07/21 16:00 EAT 17:00 Simba SC vs Namungo FC Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Tanzania

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

