When will Gabriel Martinelli return for Arsenal? Mikel Arteta offers update ahead of key PSV and Tottenham fixtures

Mikel Arteta shared an update on Gabriel Martinelli's return before crucial fixtures against PSV and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brazilian forced off against Everton

Was spotted clutching his hamstring

Arteta offered an update on his injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian attacker had to be replaced by Leandro Trossard after 24 minutes in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash at Everton after he was spotted clutching his hamstring. He picked up the knock while racing through on goal to score a well-placed goal which was subsequently ruled out following a VAR offside review.

Arsenal's manager, Arteta, informed that the winger will not be available against PSV Eindhoven and further tests need to be conducted to ascertain the full extent of the injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He felt something in his hamstring and we need to do some further tests to assess if there’s any big damage. He will be out for tomorrow," he told reporters.

Article continues below

When further pressed about his availability against Spurs he said: "It’s a possibility and we don't know yet. As I said, we need to do some more tests and then see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal do not have any other fitness concerns ahead of their first Champions League clash at Emirates Stadium since 2017. However, Arteta would hope that the injury is not too serious as they have matches coming thick and fast with continental football kicking off as well along with domestic commitments.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will face Dutch outfit PSV on Wednesday evening and will then host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday at the Emirates. They will also lock horns against Brentford and Bournemouth in the EFL Cup and league respectively before the end of the month.