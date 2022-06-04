‘When will Ahmed Musa retire?’ - Nigeria’s Peseiro faces backlash on decision to recall forward

The 62-year-old Portuguese tactician has received heavy criticism from a section of supporters after naming his 25-man squad for Afcon duty

Nigeria’s new coach Jose Peseiro has come under heavy criticism after he handed forward Ahmed Musa a place in his 25-man squad for their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The 29-year-old, who turns out for Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk, leads a number of new players returning to the squad after their tour to the USA where they lost two friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador.

The other players making a comeback include defender Leon Balogun, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun, and Kenneth Omeruo, midfielders Peter Etebo and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, and Sadiq Umar.

However, what caught the eyes of a section of Super Eagles fans is the return of Musa, who became the first Nigerian to score more than once in a Fifa World Cup match, after notching twice against Argentina in the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Some supporters feel Musa, who has managed 106 caps for the Super Eagles and scored 16 goals, deserves to retire and pave way for the upcoming generation while others backed his inclusion terming it as “important for the team.”

“When will Ahmed Musa retire?” @shayzee10 opened the debate on social media, adding: “We all know he has less contribution to the team and I don’t expect him to start anyway.”

“Free us from the shackles of Ahmed Musa, please,” quipped @Kingpowah while @Babby008 dropped a question: “Ahmed Musa again?”

@anaga_banner opined it was time for Musa to hang up his boots: “I thought Ahmed Musa had his sight at the World Cup in Qatar? Now that we didn’t qualify, can he hang his boots for the national team in peace?. Enough of this quota system call up least.”

@anaga_banner’s sentiments were echoed by @Ibraheemaji10, who said: “Ahmed Musa has been phenomenal in the Nigerian national team, but as the saying goes, “when the ovation is loudest, you better take a bow.”

“I think it is time for him to give way to other aspiring young and talented footballers in the country,” said @Gbeng4r, while @MMbah001 wrote: “We need more midfielders bro. That has always been the problem of the team for some years now.

“Ahmed Musa has no business in that team.”

Meanwhile, @ELEGBETE1SPORTS opined that Musa’s slot should have been handed to an upcoming player in the Nigerian local league: “Ahmed Musa again? These people are far from being serious… that slot given to one NPFL talent would have made more sense.”

@ChuxEkere questioned Peseiro's selection criteria insisting, that instead, of Musa, he should have picked Taiwo Awoniyi: “So @JosePeseiro thinks Ahmed Musa should make the squad ahead of Taiwo Awoniyi?” he said adding: “This man is not serious.”

@Romonscott opined Musa was part of national team call up: “While the new gaffer may be kin to give everyone opportunity, surely Ahmed Musa is past it. Time to look to the future.”

@okafo_obiora explained by recalling Musa, Nigeria will not see any progress in the near future: “Ahmed Musa again, God when will we see progress?” while Chukwuemeka wrote: “I don’t understand why Ahmed Musa is still part of the Super Eagles.”

Elsewhere, @OptaSuper said it was tiring to see Musa’s name in Nigeria’s squad: “I don't know what's their own with Ahmed Musa,” he started, adding: “It’s getting tiring to see his name on the squad list. Is it by force that he must hold record appearance for the country?”

“On what grounds, really?” @ChidubemNJ questioned Musa’s recall, adding: “Musa is a great individual with a wonderful personality, but I don’t understand know why he’s being invited to the national team in June 2022.”

However, @in2roshithole led a few set of supporters, who feel Peseiro was right to recall Musa. “Ahmed Musa deserves his call up,” he said while adding: “Anyone who doesn’t like shouldn’t pretend they care about NPFL players by making a case for them.”

@MdShakur also backed Paseiro’s decision by saying: “Some of you asking why Ahmed Musa still been called up? Did you guys even watch Musa play at his club in the Turkish league? Besides, this guy has never been a problem or caused a problem in the team.

“He deserves every call-up.”

Do you support Peseiro’s decision to recall Musa, or it is time for the forward to hang up his boots? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.