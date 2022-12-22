When is the next FPL deadline? Dates & times for picking Premier League fantasy team

Worried about the next FPL deadline? Relax, GOAL has got you covered.

Premier League action resumes after the World Cup break and so does the excitement around Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Gameweek 17 kicks off on Boxing Day with Brentford facing Tottenham in the first Premier League encounter in six weeks. Naturally, FPL managers are busy making changes to their squad keeping in mind the performance of the players in the World Cup.

You can make unlimited transfers to the team with no price changes but must remain careful that several players are yet to report back to the club after participating in the World Cup with their respective national teams. So, by when should you finish updating your teams? GOAL gives you the details about FPL deadlines.

Fantasy Premier League deadlines for 2022-23

The Brentford game is set to kick off 12:30 pm GMT (7:30 am ET) on December 26. So the deadline to finish updating your team is 11 am GMT (6:00 am ET). The deadline is usually set 90 minutes before the kick-off time in the first match of the Gameweek.

Let us take a look at all the 2022-23 FPL deadlines.

Gameweek Deadline (GMT/ET) Gameweek 1 August 5 (6:30pm/1:30pm) Gameweek 2 August 13 (11am/6am) Gameweek 3 August 20 (11am/6am) Gameweek 4 August 27 (11am/6am) Gameweek 5 August 30 (6pm/1pm) Gameweek 6 September 3 (11am/6am) Gameweek 7 September 10 (11am/6am) Gameweek 8 September 16 (6:30pm/1:30p) Gameweek 9 October 1 (11am/6am) Gameweek 10 October 8 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 11 October 14 (6:30pm/1:30pm) Gameweek 12 October 18 (6pm/1pm) Gameweek 13 October 22 (11am/6am) Gameweek 14 October 29 (11am/6am) Gameweek 15 November 5 (2:30pm/9:30am) Gameweek 16 November 12 (2pm/9am) Gameweek 17 December 26 (11am/6am) Gameweek 18 December 30 (6:15pm/1:15pm) Gameweek 19 January 2 (4pm/11am) Gameweek 20 January 13 (6:30pm/1:30pm) Gameweek 21 January 21 (11am/6am) Gameweek 22 February 3 (6:30pm/1:30pm) Gameweek 23 February 11 (11am/6am) Gameweek 24 February 18 (11am/6am) Gameweek 25 February 24 (6:30pm/1:30pm) Gameweek 26 March 4 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 27 March 11 (2:30pm/9:30am) Gameweek 28 March 18 (2:30pm/9:30am) Gameweek 29 April 1 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 30 April 8 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 31 April 15 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 32 April 22 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 33 April 25 (6:15pm/1:15pm) Gameweek 34 April 29 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 35 May 6 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 36 May 13 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 37 May 20 (1:30pm/8:30am) Gameweek 38 May 28 (2:30pm/9:30am)

GOAL's ultimate FPL guide can help you with all the tips and tricks you need to navigate the rest of this season.

The Premier League have brought a breath of fresh air for struggling FPL managers with 'FPL Second Chance League', starting next week. It is a fresh competition, that will start on matchweek 17 and run until the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season where managers will be added to a new league and they would have to start from zero.

It is a wonderful opportunity for beginners or managers who have not fared well in the first phase to make an impression in this league.

The prizes on offer are the same as the top five managers at the end of the season will get hospitality tickets to a 2023-24 Premier League match along with travel and accommodation, a Bluetooth speaker, an FPL goody bag, and many more exciting hampers.