'When Mamelodi Sundowns call, you answer at 2am in the morning' - new technical team member

The Cape Town-born Riedoh Berdien has extensive experience, having worked across the continent for various national teams

Fitness trainer Riedoh Berdien is thrilled to have the opportunity to work for defending Premier Soccer League ( ) champions .

Berdien has recently made the switch from giants Yanga SC to Sundowns, the most successful club in the PSL era.

He replaces Kabelo Rangoaga, who left with former Brazilians head coach Pitso Mosimane for Egyptian super club in October. Performance analyst Musi Matlaba also made the switch to Al Ahly and was replaced by Dayle Solomon.

Now Berdien has completed the Downs technical team for the 2020/21 season and in an exclusive interview with Goal, he has spoken of his excitement about his latest career move.

"I think when a football institute like Mamelodi Sundowns calls you, you have to answer your phone even if it is at 2am in the morning," he said.

"It is what I exactly did, it is a move no coach can turn down, and when I knew they are after my services, I jumped into the offer."



The fitness guru is in his late 30's yet already has a wealth of experience. According to his bio, he's worked for various national teams in Botswana, Bangladesh, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Gambia and , as well as club sides Bloemfontein , , and Young Africans Club.

His goal now is to give the star-studded Sundowns squad just a little bit more of an edge and is looking forward to teaming up with the current technical team including Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.

"I think for me it's clear Sundowns has the best coaches in SA and in Africa, and it's a great honour to part the best," he added

"If I can contribute even a one percent improvement within a club like sundowns that would be a massive achievement.

"I think with a club like Sundowns they don't just employ anyone or anybody, they do lots of research on players and coaches etc.

"They have a unique football methodology and believe a lot in football conditioning. So I believe they have been properly tracking a trainer who fits in this system."

In closing the interview, the Cape Town-born Berdien paid tribute to his former club Yanga and spoke highly of the team.

"Young Africans (Yanga SC) will always have a special place in my heart," he continued.

"The supporters are amazing, they are still contacting me wishing me well on my next challenge.

"I rate them as one of the giants of African football, its a club with lots of potential to catch Al Alhy, Sundowns, , and , etc."