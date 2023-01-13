When is Joao Felix back from suspension for Chelsea? Games new signing will miss after red card on nightmare debut

Joao Felix endured a nightmare debut for Chelsea following his loan transfer from Atletico Madrid, with the Portuguese sent off in a derby at Fulham.

Forward lasted less than an hour vs Fulham

Dismissed for reckless tackle

Blues counting sporting & financial cost

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old forward had looked bright after being included in Graham Potter’s starting XI at Craven Cottage, but was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute following a reckless challenge on Kenny Tete. Chelsea slipped to a 2-1 defeat after being reduced to 10 men, with a moment of madness from Felix contributing to more pressure being piled on Blues boss Graham Potter.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL FELIX MISS? As Felix was dismissed by referee David Coote for a dangerous tackle, he will now have to serve a three-match ban. If a player collects two yellow cards in a game, then they will sit out one match, two will be missed following any red card for dissent while violent conduct results in a three-game absence.

WHO WILL THOSE GAMES BE AGAINST? Having played less than an hour of competitive football for Chelsea, Felix will now be ruled out of Potter’s plans for upcoming Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham again. He will come back into contention for another London derby date away at West Ham on February 11.

WHAT'S NEXT: Felix’s red card will cost Chelsea more than just minutes on the field as – having agreed to pay a £9 million ($11m) loan fee and cover all of the Portugal international’s salary during a short-term deal in England – it is reported that the Blues will shell out £2.1m while their new addition in the winter window serves an untimely suspension.