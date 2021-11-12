When is the World Cup qualifier between Madagascar vs Tanzania and how can I watch?

Tanzania will wind up their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers with an away game against Madagascar at Kianja Barea Mahamasina on Sunday, November 14.

Heading into matchday five, the Taifa Stars had a good chance to make it from Group J, but they blew it on Thursday after they suffered a 3-0 home defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Goals from Gael Kakuta, Idumba Fasika, and Ben Malango ensured that the Taifa Stars lost their top spot as Benin, who beat Madagascar 2-0, took charge on 10 points from five matches.

The Leopards are second on eight points from five matches while Taifa Stars dropped to third on seven points and Madagascar are last on three points.

The Taifa Stars still have a chance to make it to Qatar if they manage to beat Barea and Congo suffer a defeat in their final group game.

Congo will wind up their group matches with a home game against Benin at Pentecost Martyrs Stadium on November 14.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Sunday, November 14.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time (EAT) Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 11/14/21 16:00 16:00 Madagascar vs Tanzania Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Pentecost Martyrs Stadium, Congo

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will provide comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.