When is the game between Tanzania and DR Congo and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Taifa Stars' visit to Lubumbashi to face the hosts in the qualifying battle

Tanzania will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with an away game against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Stade TP Mazembe on Thursday.

The Taifa Stars are pooled in Group J alongside Benin and Madagascar and they will strive to make a positive start and reach their first-ever final in Qatar.

Tanzania coach Kim Poulsen named a strong squad for the fixture with captain Mbwana Samatta, who turns out for Turkish side Fenerbahce. He is set to lead them alongside Simon Msuva of Wydad AC of Morocco, and Novatus Dismas of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel.

Locally, the Danish coach will be boosted with the inclusion of players from Simba SC, who performed well in the Caf Champions League last term and were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

Some of the Simba players in the squad include goalkeeper Aishi Manula, defender Shomari Kapombe, new signing Israel Mwenda, Kennedy Juma, Mzamiru Yahya, and lethal striker John Bocco.

After failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be staged in Cameroon, Poulsen is looking forward to a good campaign in the qualifiers.

“A new journey starts today. We have qualifiers for the World Cup in September and October. We will begin the camp on the 24th, which means we have five days to prepare before we travel,” Paulsen was quoted by Caf Online.

“We had mixed upcoming players in the squad so that they can learn and get experience. We need to groom them for the future of the national team.

“When you play a World Cup qualifier away, with an opponent like DR Congo, a team with a lot of experienced players, you need to be very careful. That’s why I included a number of experienced players too that can keep the fight on,”

In the last four matches between the two nations, Tanzania have a good record as they have managed two wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Their latest meeting was during a friendly staged in 2018 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium where goals from Samatta and Simon Kichuya enabled Taifa Stars to win 2-0.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Thursday, September 2.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 02/09/21 16:00 EAT 4:00 PM DR Congo vs Tanzania Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Stade TP Mazembe, DR Congo, Lubumbashi

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.