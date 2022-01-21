When is the game between Nigeria and Tunisia and how can I watch?

Nigeria continue their bid for a fourth African crown with a crunch fixture against Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite losing 1-0 to the Gambia, the Carthage Eagles qualified for the knockout phase as one of the four best third-placed teams.

However, they must negotiate their way past Augustine Eguavoen’s men if they are to qualify for the competition’s last eight.

The Super Eagles will head into this fixture having in mind that they won all their games in the biennial football showpiece and anything short of victory will see them return home early.

Unlike the North Africans who have a depleted team as most of their key players returned positive to Covid-19 test, coach Eguavoen has all his players fully fit.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Tunisia is scheduled for 20:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, January 23.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date

Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 23/1/22 20:00 Nigeria vs Tunisia SuperSport, TV5 Mundial

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

