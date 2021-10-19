When is the game between Nigeria and Ghana and how can I watch?

Nigeria square up against Ghana in a 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualification first round, first leg fixture.

The Super Falcons are hoping to get a good result in Lagos towards making the return leg a formality as they aim to defend their title in Morocco.

The Black Queens are yet to win the biennial African football showpiece – with their best performance a second-place finish in 1998, 2002, and 2006. Morocco 2022 provides them with that chance, albeit, they must negotiate their way past Randy Waldrum’s women.

Still sad about their disappointing outing at the 2021 Aisha Buhari Cup, Nigeria are keen to bounce back to winning ways in the Centre of Excellence.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (West African Time) on Wednesday, October 20.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 20/10/21 15:00 GMT 16:00 Nigeria vs Ghana NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

