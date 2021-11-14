When is the game between Nigeria and Cape Verde and how can I watch?

A ticket to the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers is at stake when Nigeria try Cape Verde for size.

Gernot Rohr’s men brightened their chances of winning a ticket to the next round following a 2-0 victory over Liberia in Tangier.

For the Blue Sharks, they secured a 2-1 comeback victory over the Central African Republic to keep their chances toward reaching Qatar 2022 alive.

Although Bubista’s men know that a tough game awaits them in the West African country, nonetheless, they would be hoping to shock the three-time African champions to win Group C’s lone ticket.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, November 16.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Article continues below

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 16/11/21 16:00 GMT 17:00 Nigeria vs Liberia NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.