When is the game between Cape Verde and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Nigeria continue their race for a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup against Cape Verde.
The Super Eagles began their qualification campaign with a 2-0 triumph over Peter Butler’s Liberia in Lagos on Friday.
A first-half double from Kelechi Iheanacho propelled the three-time African champions past the Lone Star at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Coach Gernot Rohr had made it clear that his team will do all it takes to avoid a tortuous route to Qatar 2022. Having this in mind, they would be aiming to pick up all three points against the Blue Sharks.
Bubista’s Cape Verde recorded a 1-1 away draw against the Central African Republic. Despite taking a first-half lead through Julio Tavares, they let the hosts level matters through Tresor Toropite in the 53rd minute.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, September 7.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|07/09/21
|16:00 GMT
|17:00
|Cape Verde vs Nigeria
|NFF TV
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
