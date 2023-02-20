When is the Champions League quarter-final draw? Date, time, seeding, teams & where to stream live

GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League quarter-final draw.

The 2022-23 Champions League round of 16 rumbles on with heavyweights like Real Madrid, PSG, & Bayern Munich in the mix.

The Bavarians got the better of Lionel Messi & co. thanks to a Kingsley Coman strike in the 53rd minute in the first leg. Meanwhile, the two Premier League representatives in Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur suffered narrow losses to Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan respectively and will be hoping for a turnaround in the return leg.

With the quarter-final draw less than a month away, GOAL has the key information about how to watch it live, when it will take place and more.

When is the draw for the Champions League quarter-final?

Date: March 17, 2023 Time: 11am GMT / 6am ET / 4:30pm IST Venue: UEFA HQ, Nyon

The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League quarter-final will happen on Friday, March 17, 2023. It will start at 11am GMT / 6am ET / 4:30pm IST.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

The draw will feature the eight winners from the round of 16. There will be no seeded teams or country protection, which means two teams from the same national association can face each other.

The draws for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties, will also take place on the same day.

Whereas, a third draw will determine who will be the 'home' team in the final for solely administrative reasons.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League quarter-final?

16 teams are currently battling it out amongst themselves for a place in the last eight. Have a look at the round of 16 fixtures.

Fixture 1st leg 2nd leg PSG vs Bayern Munich 0-1 Mar 8 AC Milan vs Tottenham 1-0 Mar 8 Club Brugge vs Benfica 0-2 Mar 7 Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea 1-0 Mar 7 Liverpool vs Real Madrid Feb 21 Mar 15 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Feb 21 Mar 15 RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Feb 22 Mar 14 Inter vs Porto Feb 22 Mar 14

How can I watch the Champions League quarter-final & semi-final draw in UK & US?

The draw will be streamed live-streamed for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw on GOAL's website or follow GOAL's official Twitter pages for all the updates.

In India, fans can catch the draw as it happens on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD and stream it on SonyLIV.

What dates will the Champions League quarter-final & semi-final be played on?

Fixture Date Quarter-final first leg April 11/12 Quarter-final second leg April 18/19 Semi-final first leg May 9/10 Semi-final second leg May 16/17

The quarter-final first leg will take place on April 11/12 while the return leg will be played a week later on April 18/19.

The semi-final first leg will be played on May 9/10 followed by the second leg on May 16/17.

When is the 2022-23 Champions League final?

The 2022-23 Champions League final will be hosted at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.