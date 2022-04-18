When is the Afcon 2023 qualification draw? How to watch and stream live? Seeding pots

The Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest football showpiece in Africa and the next championship will be held in Cote d’Ivoire in 2023.

Senegal are defending champions after defeating Egypt on penalties in the 2021 edition staged in Cameroon.

48 African countries will be aiming to qualify for the 34th edition of the biennial Africa showpiece in an attempt to dethrone Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Teranga as continental kings.

Before all that happens, the draw must take place. So when is it and how can you watch it? GOAL has all the details.

When is the 2023 Afcon qualifiers draw? Date & start time

The draw for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches will be held on April 19, 2022. It will start at 17h30 GMT.

With Cote d'Ivoire 2023 scheduled to be held from 23 June – 23 July 2023, the 32 teams expected to participate will be known in September 2022, and will have enough time to get ready for their opponents and to fine-tune their preparations.



How to watch the 2023 Afcon qualification draw

SuperSport will beam the event live on TV, while there will be live streaming on Caf's YouTube and its official website.

The draw will be conducted by the Caf Director of Competitions Samson Adamu and assisted by African football legends Lucas Radebe (South Africa) and Solomon Kalou (Cote d'Ivoire).

The first ball will be drawn from Pot 4 and will go to position A4.



The procedure will be repeated for the remaining teams of Pot 4 who will go to positions B4, C4, D4, E4, F4, G4, H4, I4, J4, K4 and L4 according to the draw order.

GOAL will bring you live coverage of the draw as it happens and you will be able to follow on our website.

The qualifiers will start in June 2022.

Where will the 2023 Afcon qualifying draw take place?

The draw will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire will also participate in the draw even though they have already secured their place in the tournament which means only one other team from their group will qualify for the competition.

Even with their temporary suspension by Fifa, Kenya and Zimbabwe will also be included in the draw.

Notwithstanding if the suspension is not lifted two weeks before their first matchday of the qualifiers, both associations will be considered losers and eliminated from the competition.

Afcon 2023 qualification draw seeding

A total of 48 teams qualified to participate in the second round of the qualifiers and have been seeded into four pots based on the official Fifa ranking released on 31 March, 2022.

The teams will then be drawn into 12 groups of four teams (Group A to L) with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the tournament to be played in the West African country.

The confirmed seeding pots for the draw can be seen below.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Senegal South Africa Namibia Tanzania Morocco Cape Verde Mauritania Central African Republic Nigeria Guinea Guinea Bissau Sudan Egypt Gabon Niger Republic Rwanda Tunisia Benin Republic Libya Burundi Cameroon Uganda Mozambique Ethiopia Algeria Zambia Malawi Eswatini Mali Congo Togo Lesotho Cote d'Ivoire Equatorial Guinea Zimbabwe Botswana Burkina Faso Madagascar Gambia Liberia Ghana Kenya Angola South Sudan DR Congo Sierra Leone Comoros Sao Tome and Principe

When does the Afcon 2023 qualifiers start?

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers start in June 2022.