When is Kariakoo Derby between Yanga SC & Simba SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the clash between sworn rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi and Timu ya Mwananchi during the derby on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Simba SC will renew their rivalry this weekend when they clash for the first time in the Mainland this season.

The Kariakoo Derby, which was the first meeting between the two giants in the 2020-21 campaign, was originally set for October 18, 2020, but it was moved to November 7, 2020, and will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On moving the dates, Premier League Board (TPLB) confirmed in a signed statement obtained by Goal they had done so because the two giants had key players turning out for their respective countries during the past Fifa international break, and will thus not be ready for the derby owing to strict Covid-19 measures.

“TPLB has done changes to match number 61 in the Mainland Premier League between Yanga SC and Simba SC moving from October 18, 2020, to November 7, 2020, starting at 5 pm at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania,” read the statement obtained by Goal.

“The changes have been necessitated by the fact that there are strict travel rules in different countries after players travelled to honour international assignments might affect the squads of the two clubs because of late arrivals.”

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the where Simba won 4-1.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi then went ahead to seal a season double – winning the Community Shield, the league, and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

The Simba vs Yanga rivalry, also known as the Kariakoo derby, is a high-profile inter-city rivalry between Tanzania professional association football clubs Simba and Yanga.

It is considered to be one of the biggest rivalries in association football in Africa along with the Soweto Derby in the Republic of (Kaizer Chief vs ), Cairo Derby in ( vs ) and is considered the most famous fixture in Tanzanian football.

While Simba will still have their coach Sven Vandenbroeck for the derby, Yanga will have a new man – Cedric Kaze - in charge of the team after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the last campaign and later Zlatko Krmpotic after 37 matches in charge of the club.

Yanga are currently sitting second on the 18-team table with 22 points, are yet to lose a match in this campaign while Simba, who recently suffered back-to-back defeats against Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting before recovering to beat Mwadui FC 5-0. They are lying third on 16 points.

When is the Kariakoo Derby?

The Kariakoo Derby will kick-off at 16:00 on Saturday, November 7.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels November 7 16:00 Yanga SC vs Simba SC Azam TV

Where is the Kariakoo Derby?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium?

The Tanzania national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian Premier League and home matches of the Tanzania national team, Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the eleventh largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly draw low attendance for their league matches.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli later renamed the National Stadium to Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24 after a short illness and was the third President of the East Africa nation.

The stadium also hosted Premier League side on July 13, 2017. The Merseyside outfit played Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants in an international friendly that ended 2-1 in favour of the Toffees.

Wayne Rooney and Kieran Dowell scored for with Jacques Tuyisenge getting a consolation for K'Ogalo.