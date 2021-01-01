When is Kariakoo Derby between Simba SC & Yanga SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the clash between sworn rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi and Timu ya Mwananchi on Saturday

Simba SC and Yanga SC will renew their rivalry when they clash for the second time in the Mainland Premier League this season on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host their Jangwani rivals in a top-of-the-table clash that will likely decide the destiny of the league title at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba have already taken control of the 18-team league table following a run of nine straight wins after their success in the Caf Champions League, which saw them reach the quarter-finals, and victory against their rivals will stretch their lead at the top to seven points with nine matches remaining to end the season.

During the first meeting, Simba needed an 86th-minute goal from Kenya defender Joash Onyango to snatch a late draw after Yanga had taken a deserved lead through a penalty converted by striker Michael Sarpong in the 25th minute.

This will be the first Kariakoo Derby for both coaches – Simba’s Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who joined the team on January 24 following the exit of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, and Yanga’s Nasreddine Nabi, who was appointed on April 23 after the club moved to sack Burundian Cedric Kaze owing to a series of poor performances.

Da Rosa has so far led Simba in 10 league matches without losing a single game, winning eight and drawing two matches - against Azam FC and Tanzania Prisons - both played at Mkapa Stadium.

On the continental scene, Da Rosa set a record with Simba after he guided them to the Champions League quarter-finals from a tough Group A, which also had African champions Al Ahly from Egypt, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

For Nabi, he has only been able to oversee one match since he took charge of the Jangwani giants – the 1-0 win against Tanzania Prisons in the domestic Cup – as he was not able to handle the team in the 1-0 league defeat against Azam FC owing to his paperwork which was not ready.

Simba’s current dominance – of three consecutive league titles - over their rivals started in the 2017/18 season but they were unable to pick up six points from Yanga as the first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw before the champions won 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

The 2018/19 ties took a similar pattern to the previous ones with few goals in matches as only one goal was scored. The first match ended in a 0-0 draw before Simba picked up a 1-0 win as they retained the title.

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the FA Cup where Simba won 4-1.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi then went ahead to seal a season treble – winning the Community Shield, the league, and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

The Simba vs Yanga rivalry is considered to be one of the biggest rivalries in association football in Africa along with the Soweto Derby in South Africa (Kaizer Chief vs Orlando Pirates), the Cairo Derby in Egypt (Al Ahly vs Zamalek), and is considered the most famous fixture in Tanzanian football.

When is the Kariakoo Derby?

The Kariakoo Derby will kick off at 17:00 on Saturday, May 8.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels May 08 17:00 Simba SC vs Yanga SC Azam TV

Where is the Kariakoo Derby?

Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam):

About Mkapa Stadium?

The Tanzania national Main Stadium, also known as Mkapa Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It opened in 2007 and was built adjacent to Uhuru Stadium, the former national stadium. It hosts major football matches such as the Tanzanian Premier League and home matches of the Tanzania national team, the Taifa Stars.

With 60,000 seats it is the 11th largest stadium in Africa and the largest stadium in Tanzania. The stadium is owned by the Tanzanian government and was built by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group at a cost of $56 million.

Article continues below

A capacity crowd attended the first derby between Simba and Yanga at the stadium in Dar-es-Salaam in 2008. Both clubs mostly draw low attendances for their league matches.

The Tanzanian government later renamed the National Stadium to Mkapa Stadium in honour of the late former President Benjamin William Mkapa, who passed away on July 24, 2020 after a short illness and was the third President of the East Africa nation.