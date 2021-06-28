When is Kariakoo Derby between Simba SC & Yanga SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the clash between rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi and Timu ya Mwananchi on Saturday

Simba SC and Yanga SC will renew their rivalry when they clash for the second time in the Mainland Premier League this season on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host their Jangwani rivals in a top-of-the-table clash that will likely decide the destiny of the league title at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba have already taken control of the 18-team league table as they are six points ahead of their rivals, and a win against the Jangwani giants will hand them a fourth straight title in the history of the Tanzanian top-flight.

The two giants were supposed to play this fixture on May 18 but it was postponed after Yanga refused to honour the game at the eleventh hour when Tanzania Football Federation moved the kick-off time from 16:00 to 19:00.

During the first meeting, Simba needed an 86th-minute goal from Kenya defender Joash Onyango to snatch a late draw after Yanga had taken the lead through a 25th-minute penalty converted by striker Michael Sarpong.

This will be the first Kariakoo Derby for both coaches – Simba’s Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who joined the team on January 24 following the exit of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, and Yanga’s Nasreddine Nabi, who arrived on April 23 after the club moved to sack Burundian Cedric Kaze.

Simba’s current dominance – having won three consecutive league titles - over their rivals started in the 2017/18 season but they were unable to pick up six points from Yanga as the first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw before the champions won 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

The 2018/19 ties took a similar pattern to the previous ones with few goals in matches as only one goal was scored. The first match ended in a 0-0 draw before Simba picked up a 1-0 win as they retained the title.

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the FA Cup where Simba won 4-1.

The Simba vs Yanga rivalry is considered to be one of the biggest rivalries in Africa along with the Soweto Derby in South Africa (Kaizer Chief vs Orlando Pirates), the Cairo Derby in Egypt (Al Ahly vs Zamalek), and is considered the most famous fixture in Tanzanian football.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Mainland Premier League derby has been scheduled for 17:00 (East African Time) on Saturday, July 3.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 03/07/21 17:00 EAT 5:00 PM Simba SC vs Yanga SC Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Tanzania

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.