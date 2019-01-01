When does Mexico play? El Tri's schedule and results

Goal takes a look at when the next national team matches take place and what time you should tune in...

It's a new era for the national team.

After once again exiting the World Cup at the round-of-16 stage, then slumping to the end of 2018 with interim manager Tuca Ferretti getting only one victory in six tries, the energy is back.

Tata Martino kicked off his stint as Mexico manager with a pair of convincing triumphs over South American opposition.

Now Martino and El Tri are looking forward to the Gold Cup as the manager prepares to set his roster for the continental championship. There's not much time to gel, with only a pair of friendly matches prior to a group stage that could be trickier than it looks on its face.

Here are Mexico's upcoming fixtures plus a look back at the team's performances in 2018 and 2019:

Upcoming Mexico national team fixtures

Friendly: vs. - June 5 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia)

Friendly: vs. - June 9 (AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas)

Gold Cup Group A: vs. Cuba - June 15 (Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California)

Gold Cup Group A: vs. Canada - June 19 (Broncos Stadium at Mile High - Denver, Colorado)

Gold Cup Group A: vs. Martinique - June 23 (Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina)

If Mexico advances from its Gold Cup group, it will play its first knockout match on June 29 at Houston's NRG Stadium

Recent Mexico scores and results

Mexico 3-1 Chile - March 22 (SDCCU Stadium - San Diego, California) - Mexico begins the Tata Martino era with a victory that shows the manager's ideas and concepts already are sticking.

Mexico 4-2 Paraguay - March 26 (Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California) - With two big wins over South American opponents in two matches, Martino's initial mission with El Tri is accomplished.

2018 Mexico national team results and analysis

Mexico 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina - January 31 (Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas) - Gio dos Santos fails to impress, but Hugo Ayala's header gives Mexico a win to open the year.

Mexico 3-0 Iceland - March 23 (Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California) - A pair of goals by Miguel Layun lifts El Tri to a victory over another World Cup-bound country.

Mexico 0-1 Croatia - March 27 (AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas) - Mexico leaves frustrated after losing not only the game but also seeing Nestor Araujo and Carlos Salcedo suffer injuries.

Mexico 0-0 Wales - May 28 (Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California) - There are plenty of chances created but no goal for the crowd of 82,345 to celebrate.

Mexico 1-0 Scotland - June 2 (Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico) - The team is sent off to with boos and chants of 'Fuera Osorio' despite topping .

Denmark 2-0 Mexico - June 9 (Brondby Stadium, Copenhagen, ) - Worries are raised about a number of positions for Mexico with the home side dominating the final match before the World Cup.

Mexico 1-0 Germany - June 17 (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia) - A dream start to the World Cup for la seleccion, as Hirving Lozano's goal helps Mexico top the reigning champ.

South Korea 1-2 Mexico - June 23 (Rostov Arena - Rostov-on-Don, Russia) - Exactly the result Mexico needed, with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scoring what proved to be the winner.

Mexico 0-3 Sweden - June 27 (Ekaterinburg Arena - Yekaterinburg, Russia) - A near-disaster, as Osorio's side fell apart in the second half against , advancing only thanks to 's loss.

Brazil 2-0 Mexico - July 2 (Samara Arena - Samara, Russia) - El Tri starts brightly but can't keep up with Neymar, Willian or Roberto Firmino as the quarterfinal dream once again is dashed.

Mexico 1-4 Uruguay - Sept. 7 (NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas) - A young Mexico led by interim coach Tuca Ferretti is taught a lesson by Luis Suarez and 's World Cup base.

United States 1-0 Mexico - Sept. 11 (Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee) - Rising star Diego Lainez will never forget his first El Tri start after a pair of memorable moments in a rivalry defeat.

Mexico 3-2 Costa Rica - Oct. 11 (Estadio Universitario - San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico) - Victor Guzman leads a young group that twice comes from behind to top the Ticos in Ferretti's first win as interim.

Article continues below

Mexico 0-1 Chile - Oct. 16 (Estadio Corregidora - Queretaro, Mexico) - Nicolas Castillo makes El Tri pay for their poor finishing with a late goal to give La Roja the victory.

Argentina 2-0 Mexico - Nov. 16 (Estadio Mario Kempes - Cordoba, ) - Defensive concerns emerge that Mexico's next manager will have to deal with as El Tri again concede from a set piece.

Argentina 2-0 Mexico - Nov. 20 (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas - Mendoza, Argentina) - Different place, same result with another defeat showing how ready Mexico is to turn the page and start the Martino era.