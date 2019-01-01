When does FIFA 20 Early Access open & how do you get it on Xbox One & PS4?

For those gamers who simply cannot wait until the end of September, there is a way to get playing the latest EA Sports release early

FIFA 20 will soon be gracing screens across the planet when it is released worldwide at the end of September and there is a way to get a taste of the game early.

While pre-ordering will get you the game three days before the release date, EA Access gives fans the chance to play the hotly anticipated new game even earlier.

The unique trial service is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

With the clock ticking towards the release date, Goal takes a look at how FIFA 20's Early Access opens and how you can play the game sooner each console.

When does FIFA 20 Early Access open?

FIFA 20 is expected to be available to download and play through Early Access approximately a week before the worldwide release date of September 27, 2019.

Last year, for example, gamers could play via Early Access on September 19, which was nine days before the worldwide release date.

If we take that fact as a signifier, FIFA 20 should be available to play through Early Access on September 18, 2019. EA Sports will officially confirm the date in due course.

The Early Access trial offers gamers a limited experience of 10 hours of gameplay.

How to play FIFA 20 early on PS4

For the first time, EA Access is available on PS4, meaning those who have that console will be able to enjoy the early FIFA 20 trial.

In order to do so you will need an EA Access membership, which requires gamers to subscribe.

Once the subscription has been purchased, PS4 players can download the game from the store when early access is opened.

Click here to get EA Access for PS4.

How to play FIFA 20 early on Xbox One

Xbox owners with a subscription to EA Access can play FIFA 20 roughly a week in advance of the game's worldwide release.

Those who are members of the EA Access service are eligible to download the new game through the store.

Click here to get EA Access for Xbox One.

How much does EA Access cost?

Country Monthly Annual United Kingdom £3.99 £19.99 United States $4.99 $29.99

A membership with EA Access is available in monthly or annual subscription bundles.

If you are in the United Kingdom (UK), a monthly membership costs £3.99 or, if you want value for your money, £19.99 a year.

In the United States (US), a monthly EA Access subscription costs $4.99 a month and the price of an annual membership is $29.99.

A membership doesn't only grant you access to FIFA 20 either - there is an array of titles available through the subscription, including the Madden NFL series, NBA Live, NHL and UFC games.

'The Vault' is EA Access' catalogue of past games and there is a massive selection, which includes popular classics such as The Sims, Need for Speed and Battlefield.

As well as early trials of new games and access to a vast archive of games, EA Access subscribers can avail of a 10 per cent discount off EA digital purchases.