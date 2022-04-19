When did Mohamed Salah last score? Liverpool star's longest goal droughts

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool since completing a move from Roma in the summer of 2017, with records tumbling around the Egyptian superstar as he re-writes the history books at Anfield and across English football.

He has plundered over 100 top-flight goals for the Reds, and more than 150 across all competitions, with a man that has two Golden Boots and a PFA Player of the Year award to his name contributing significantly to Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs.

Even the very best in the business can endure the odd barren run, though, and end product has been in short supply for Salah during the spring of 2022? When did he last find the target and what are his longest droughts? GOAL takes a look…

When did Liverpool star Mohamed Salah last score a goal?

Salah surged out of the blocks in the 2021-22 campaign, registering 15 goals through his first 12 appearances in all competitions – with an outing against Burnley on August 21 representing his only blank.

He hit a further seven by Christmas to position himself at the top of the Premier League scoring charts and suggest that he was ready for more trophy bids with club and country.

Heartache was to be suffered in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, after finding the target on two occasions in that tournament, but Salah returned to club action with a flurry of four efforts in three games before savouring League Cup glory at Wembley.

That outing against former club Chelsea was, however, to mark the start of a testing run for Salah.

He has recorded only one goal in his last 12 outings for Liverpool and Egypt, with that solitary strike coming in a meeting with Brighton on March 12.

Salah has gone goalless in eight games since netting at the Amex Stadium, with Liverpool remaining in a quadruple hunt regardless while the Pharaohs have missed out on qualification for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Mohamed Salah's run without a goal:

Date Game Competition March 16 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Premier League March 25 Egypt 1-0 Senegal World Cup play-off March 29 Senegal 1-0 Egypt World Cup play-off April 2 Liverpool 2-0 Watford Premier League April 5 Benfica 1-3 Liverpool Champions League April 10 Man City 2-2 Liverpool Premier League April 13 Liverpool 3-3 Benfica Champions League April 16 Man City 2-3 Liverpool FA Cup

What are Mohamed Salah’s longest goal droughts?

Salah was never considered to be prolific until announcing himself to the world in style on the back of his big-money transfer to Liverpool.

Prior to that, he had been a tricky winger that was capable of chipping in with a healthy haul of goals when given a regular run in whatever side he was representing.

He linked up with Chelsea from FC Basel in January 2014 and opened his Premier League goal account in his fourth appearance for the Blues.

An eight-game run without finding the target was endured towards the end of the 2013-14 campaign and into the following season, before getting back in the groove for Egypt.

After being moved on to Fiorentina on loan, Salah went nine games without hitting the net between April 4 and May 10, 2015.

He went 10 games with no goals in the following campaign, after linking up with Roma, with a barren sequence in the final third endured between November 4, 2015 and February 2, 2016.

A seven-game run without finding the target was taken in at one point during his final season in Italy, with the floodgates then forced open after returning to England.

Article continues below

During a stunning 44-goal debut campaign at Liverpool, Salah never went more than three games without troubling the scorers.

Mohamed Salah becomes the sixth player in Premier League history to score 20+ goals in 4+ seasons 👑 pic.twitter.com/9frGYa6DTy — GOAL (@goal) March 12, 2022

There was another eight-game drought during his second season with the Reds, between February 9 and April 5, 2019, while four successive blanks was the worst he recorded in 2019-20.

The same was true last season, with Salah cementing a standing as a talismanic presence for Jurgen Klopp in what is now a star-studded squad on Merseyside.